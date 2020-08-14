Editor: I would like to thank Barbara Williams for identifying some differences between the Democrat and Republican parties. Democrats promote big government, including regulations affecting our everyday lives. In addition, the Democrats promote abortion, higher taxes, and distributing the wealth.
Republicans promote small government, pro-life policies, lower taxes for all, and the primary right to keep what you make from your labors. Yes, Republicans support fewer regulations that put a burden on the economy.
Before the China virus, the Trump administration had our economy humming, with low unemployment and an increase in businesses not seen in many years.
And I am as disappointed as Ms. Williams with the fact that the Republicans did not complete any healthcare policies … due to an AZ Senator. President Trump is currently working with insurance companies to secure coverage of pre-existing conditions, since Congress can’t seem to get anything done.
I also agree with Ms. Williams that the current chaos is exhausting. The Democratic city officials are allowing rioters and looters to mix in with the true protestors. Police are hurt and killed, so this violence needs to stop!
Police had been barricaded in a building while the anarchists tried to burn it down. Finally, the Portland Mayor said it was nearing “attempted murder.”
We need to support the police … not defund the police … and get back to some recognizable civility for the sake of our country, its freedoms, and future generations.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
If you are still supporting trump, is it because of the economic collapse, or the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans from the trump virus?
