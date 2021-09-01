Editor:E xactly where is the “point of no return” for us regarding our freedoms and giving them up? Where is the point where we accept mandates rather than free choice. As the Herald put it a few weeks ago, we are offered a healthy meal or are we forced to eat our broccoli. Each American, guaranteed freedom by the Constitution, must determine where there is a red line. Should it be mandated masks? Should it be mandated vaccines? With HIPPA, should we be forced to provide anyone our health information? This is all done for the Good of All.
What happens when the government decides that Obese people have more complications with covid-19. Should they be forced to diet? What about other diseases for co-morbidity? Will the government stretch its overreach to any illness for the Good of All?
Will it then morph into people with Downs Syndrome, or other conditions, not being allowed to have children? What about the elderly consuming our healthcare? Will the government deny us freedoms for the Good of All?
Covid-19 is no longer an emergency. It was so unknown last year that I was okay with the government taking control. But an emergency is only for a short time. Legislators now must be involved, not the CDC, for continued restraints of our freedoms. Those in charge at the highest levels should not be in control to deny us our freedoms to live our normal lives. Decide where your red line will be on government overreach now, or it may be too late when it slips by.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
