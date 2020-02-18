Editor: Live free or die. Sounds like a Bruce Willis movie, right? Actually, it is the state motto for New Hampshire where they recently held the Democrat’s primary with Bernie Sanders coming in first place. I think it is rather ironic that their choice was a Socialist when they want to “live free.”
Sanders’ platform includes free college tuition and Medicare for All, with the government distributing income from Person 1 (rich) to Person 2 (not rich). Then maybe expand socialism by adding free housing and free food for Person 2. Oh wait, we have this already but let’s give benefits to more people. How long before Person 1 is no longer able to make that transfer of money … will Person 2 divide into Person 2 (somewhat rich) and Person 3 (not rich)? Go down this road, and we will not be able to turn it around.
I believe our country was founded on individual responsibility and free markets. Capitalism is a financial structure which allows one person to provide a product to someone who wants it. There is risk involved, of course, where the product is not wanted and the entrepreneur would take a financial loss. But on the flip side, if there is great demand by others then the rewards would be significant. Capitalism is a service to and for others.
Rather than moving towards socialism, should the country be moving back to the Constitution? The Articles identify specific responsibilities of the Federal government, with those responsibilities not enumerated reserved for the States. This brings more power closer to the people, as the founders had intended, and not federal bureaucrats.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
