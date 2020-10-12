Editor: Trump has signed an executive order on healthcare, including pre-existing conditions. As noted in an earlier letter by Nan Nicoll, Senator McSally has fought for change in America’s healthcare, specifically plans to include pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately the ACA is not affordable with the high premiums and high deductibles. And let’s not forget we don’t have our doctors and our desired plans. Republicans have been working to reverse ACA/Obamacare for months/years, and now the debate is headed to the Supreme Court.
Hypocrisy aside from both political sides, we need nine justices on the Supreme Court to avoid dead even 4-4 decisions. The Obamacare case is just one coming up on the Court’s calendar. But even more importantly is the November election with all the mail-in ballots and confusing state laws. We’ll not have a decision that night and, who knows, it could be weeks and/or months. Biden has enlisted over 600 lawyers to contest the decision if he should lose … probably all the way to the Supreme Court. Contact Congress to let them know you support confirming the ninth Justice, and get ready for riots. What will happen if we do not have a decision by Inauguration Day? A Constitutional Crisis … and more national riots.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
