Editor: On March 9 the Today’s News-Herald’s editorial cartoon prompted me to write to you and your readers. “The West is reluctant to get directly involved … it might cause a war.” Well, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a war. The US has postponed delivery of Stingers to Ukraine, until last week, and now does not want Poland to give Ukraine the fighter jets that the Ukrainian pilots can use. All the while denying air support. Ukraine has been severely destroyed, and people have been killed. Yesterday, Russia attacked a children’s hospital and maternity ward. Russia has captured nuclear facilities. Russia has sent in secret agents to hunt down and kill Ukraine’s president. And yesterday the US State Department admitted to the Senate that, yes, Ukraine has bio-research facilities … just like Wuhan where covid-19 was released.
I applaud the bravery of the Ukraine citizens as they fight an overpowering force. Their president is on the front battle lines showing leadership to Ukraine and the world. But all the United Nations can do is say Putin will be held accountable for his many war crimes. And what is President Biden doing to help prevent a sovereign country from being swallowed up by Russia? Sanctions, oh and let’s not buy Russian oil. I am asking your readers to do something, and that is to donate to the Red Cross to help in this horrific crisis. This organization will provide for people in Ukraine and all those who fled … well over a million and counting.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Blankets. When Ukraine asked for stinger missiles over a year ago, Joe Biden sent them blankets.
