Editor: I am so proud to be represented by Senator Sinema with her courageous position on protecting Senate procedures. Even though the Democrats say waiving the filibuster will be a one-time event, we know that this will not be true since we have seen this happen with the federal courts and the Supreme Court … done by both parties. If the filibuster is eliminated, our legislature will be run by the simple majority which is now 50/50. Half the country will not be represented in legislative bills. Our representatives must learn to compromise, and the filibuster does just that in the Senate.
President Biden campaigned as a moderate, but he has taken a hard swing to the Left. The Constitution states the voting process is to be handled by the states. Let’s not support federalizing this important process. We should all want voting to be user friendly and also safe… with no voter fraud possible. Let’s make this happen.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
