Editor: The right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness is given to us by God. One defined right included in the First Amendment is the right to Free Speech.
President Biden has trampled on this right, openly discussing with social media giants, what is “misinformation” on covid vaccinations and censoring those comments they’ve determined as anti-vax. No matter what your opinion is regarding the shots, it is fundamental for us to voice our anger about manipulating our ability to look at both sides of the debate to make our own decisions. Whether face to face, or on a social media platform, we must be free to discuss all issues. The masks have been forced on us, and we have to ask ourselves if we will be forced into submission to get vaccinated.
This started last year, when social media giants decided to censor a sitting US President. Now we have collusion by the government to sensor free speech. If this continues, we will surely be on the way to Marxism.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
