Editor: Does your heart break when you see all the children wrapped in silver blankets stacked next to one another? Were you appalled watching the 3-year-old and 5-year-old girls dropped by the human smuggler? Or saddened about the 9-year-old boy who drowned in the river? Why isn’t President Biden or VP Harris going to our southern border to see this? These children are abused along the long trail. Thank God for our wonderful border patrol staff who are taking care of this massive influx of illegal children as best they can.
Please write or call Sens. Sinema and Kelly to go down to the border, work with Texas/New Mexico/California Senators, and then take action to control this humanitarian crisis. Call President Biden to put a pause on accepting these unaccompanied children, which will stop parents from sending them in the first place. Even Democrat Joe Manchin has been at the border, seen these horrible conditions, and suggested the Entry pause. Be a patriot and let your voice be heard. Now is the time!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"...put a pause on accepting these unaccompanied children...". Let me understand - your idea is to let these kids die in the desert or on the streets of border towns? Ah, what the heck, they're just some of "those" people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.