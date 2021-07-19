Editor: You may think I’m in the wrong section, but Onions to Major League Baseball. We will not be watching the All-Star Game because the league decided to get involved in politics and move the game from Atlanta to Denver. They decided Georgia’s new voting law limited people in the election process, listening to the Democrat talking points rather than reading the bill. The majority of Americans believe in voter identification. Even if you don’t have a driver’s license, it’s possible to get other forms of identification. The Constitution says the States have the rights to set up the voting process. Get sports out of politics.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
You are so wright. And there is only one national anthem.
[thumbup][thumbup]
85 - [thumbdown] RIGHT [thumbdown]
S: you are correct, all these sports teams and others like big business are shooting themselves in the foot. Recently Toyota announced that they were not going to support any political candidate that agrees with President Trump that the election was rigged. The NFL also announced that they were going to play the black national anthem before playing the regular national anthem. I had no clue that there was a black national anthem, did you. Also I like the new buzz words, go woke go broke.
jojo - [thumbdown][spam][ban][thumbdown]
The woke group who are pandering to the Black thug community just free up a lot more time in my life. No more wasted hours watching the NFL (National Felon League), MLB, or NFL disrespect their fans.
two - [offtopic][spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]
I'm with you, S. I like the new buzz phrase "go woke - go broke."
s - [thumbdown][spam][censored][angry][thumbdown]
