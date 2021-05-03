Editor: Are others as tired as me from hearing how all white Americans are systemically racist, especially the police? Even President Biden and other elected representatives are expressing opinions that are so anti-police.
Biden’s DOJ continues to review police shootings of Blacks, usually criminals, while doing nothing to address all the many shootings and deaths of our cops.
The Black inner cities will be the areas that are hurt most by defunding the police, but all of us will experience the shortage of police across the country.
Who would ever want to work in law enforcement? In 10 years, will our law enforcement be national (military) because communities will not have the staffing? Is this their end game?
Our founding fathers wanted the States to be the focus of government, with national tasks itemized in the Constitution.
This keeps the power of the people as close to citizen interaction as possible. Let’s work to keep it this way. If we don’t, who will? Unfortunately the federal government has bloated over the last 50 years. Free stuff paid by others may look good, but in the end it’ll take away our money and our freedoms. Let’s limit the federal government as much as possible. And let’s thank our local police officers each time we see them.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
