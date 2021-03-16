Editor: My advice to conservatives would be to think positive, focus on the future, and how we can effectively use our conservative foundation. Normally this would include limited federal government, low taxes, pro-life, and strong support of our First and Second Amendments. Today I’d hope we can somehow stand against the trend to cancel us and call us racist or white privileged as a group. This philosophy started in universities years ago and has now migrated to K-12 education. We’ve discovered this from Zoom classes. We’ve seen news reports on the bias of school boards. Even businesses are reacting to the cancel culture with demanding that employees take diversity training, which is nothing but shaming of their whiteness. Although closing schools across our nation for this long was probably the worst thing to do as part of this pandemic, we know that we must be active with our local schools. Support courses in Civics, Patriotism, and Unity. Oppose racist theory, where we are punished because of our race which we cannot control. We must encourage students to work together to help one another to be successful, regardless of color. If we can raise people out of poverty, no matter what race, there will be no victims in our blessed country.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
