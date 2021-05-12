Editor: I must be getting really old! In my mind it doesn’t seem “THAT” long ago when President Bill Clinton was in office, working with a Republican Congress to control the budget. Our national debt was next to nothing. We had people employed and a healthy economy with development of cell phones and the internet. (Can you imagine life without them?) Then the horrendous terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, brought all Americans together regardless of party affiliation.
So I ask how have we come to be a totally divided country in such a short time? Is the media and the internet so controlled by the left elites that they can present lies and censure without restraint? Why are we teaching our children to see racism with every moment of our lives? Is covid-19 masking a way to get us familiar with daily personal control by the government? As our national debt skyrockets, will our economy sink like a large stone in a lake with the coming inflation? Will our police become national military and our guns taken away? Are these just growing pains as our government changes from a free market Republic to Socialism, which is just short term until it becomes Communism?
Only we … you and me … can stop this, but it must be now. It’s become my mantra to ask you to contact our elected officials. Let’s bring back the good ol’ days.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
