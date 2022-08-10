Editor: Over the next few months we will be swamped with editorial letters highlighting the pros and cons of various political parties and candidates. Some will be more factual than others; some will simply be talking points without any facts.
In this time when we are so divided, it is hard to believe anyone could be “convinced” to switch parties. So who are we trying to influence to vote for our party? Of course, it’ll be the Independents who need to believe the GOP party will be the best to lead the country. What will the Independents be looking for in the new leadership in Congress? First, they will want the Economy to be fixed … lower prices for gas and food. (Even Democrats may want this too.) They will want taxes to be low, and business restrictions to be reduced so they can prosper. We all should know taxes are passed down to the consumers. For many, Education could be a higher priority than climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.