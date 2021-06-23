Editor: Isn’t it odd how the Democrats can come up with a bill and name it completely alienated from the text? SB1 is not for the people. It takes away the states’ rights, as provided in the Constitution, to set the election process. It also gives our tax money, from me and you, to political campaigns. The Democrats believe they will get the lion share of this money. Our federal government is getting too big and spending our money foolishly. And it’ll probably be done along partisan lines. And let’s not forget the Infrastructure bill which originally included the Green Deal, Family Care, and other funds going out the door for pet projects. Contact Senators Sinema and Kelly to help control federal spending!
I agree with The News-Herald that Juneteenth should not be a holiday, and by designating it as such is going to cost the taxpayer (again). I admire all that Martin Luther King did to promote the rights of Blacks, and I support his federal holiday.
How many of us remember the focus of his “I Have a Dream” speech? Now the Left’s message is that the country is evil because some Democrat Whites, definitely not the majority of colonialists, believed in slavery. The 1619 Project rewrites history of the USA but, in reality, is in error. The pirates traded black people for supplies in Florida. First, the black people were indentured servants who were released upon fulfillment of supply costs. Second, Florida was not part of the 13 British colonies which fought the American Revolution and created the Constitution which would govern only the 13 colonies. Wonder when Florida joined the USA. Google it.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
