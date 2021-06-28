Editor: We recently celebrated Memorial Day followed by D-Day (Normandy, World War II) on June 6. Both these days are to remind us of the sacrifice our soldiers gave to our country.
They protected our Constitution and the freedoms we have in this country; freedoms that not all people enjoy.
Unfortunately some of us do not value our free speech and continue to censor us. Some wish to modify our country’s history.
Some wish to create racism where none exists.
Please ask yourself if those who died would give the ultimate sacrifice again for these new values being inflicted by the Elite Left.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Once again a fool whines about "free speech" while wanting to take away the right to free speech of those with whom they disagree. Republicans have to be the dumbest people on the face of the Earth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.