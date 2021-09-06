Editor: Thank you for your editorial on Aug. 29, which included comments about Patriots and the new terrorism.
Today was the last day of the Afghanistan war of 20 years but, unfortunately, with collapse of that country to the Taliban it revives terrorism across the globe. Your paragraph: “A nation full of patriots, unified by a love of country above partisan politics, is paramount to the country’s security and well-being.” Regarding your comments of the Havasu Patriots, I believe this group was started last year by a few conservatives who were extremely concerned about the Covid-19 overreach by our government.
I believe it is their goal to educate residents about the Constitution and encourage everyone that they can do something, no matter how small, to roll back this continued government overreach.
They have talked with the city council, the county supervisors, and the sheriff’s department to obtain commitments to the Constitution. Havasu Patriots believe there are Independents and Democrats who are Patriots who stand with the Constitution, and they are welcome in Havasu Patriots. I believe we should work together to reduce Federal control and bring back government to the States, as was intended in 1776.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Loser BigBlob
This group is just a carryover of the tea party group here in Havasu, all the same people.
So-called "Havasu Patriots" are simply the latest iteration of the right-wing loon idiot fringe that, sadly, runs rampant in our community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.