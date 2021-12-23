Editor: In response to Ms. Blackmore’s letter on Dec. 22, I am one person that is supportive of the Mohave County Supervisors.
Their decision to not declare an emergency was proper, because the covid-19 virus has been around for two years and is no longer an emergency. Someone far, far off the grid must be the only person not aware of Covid. Just because a business/hospital requests action, does not mean it needs to be approved.
She is correct in some of her comments. The hospital has beds but insufficient staff due to burnout and retirements. This problem was recently compounded by Medicare/Medicaid requiring the medical staff to be vaccinated, or the hospital would lose funding from the government. This problem was created solely by the Biden administration. Thankfully, a federal court judge has blocked the implementation.
The last variant is very contagious but not as serious. By now, all adults in the U.S. have determined if they are getting the shots or not. Even though I am vaccinated, I support their personal decisions because it is still experimental and the CDC cannot account for natural immunity. With these covid variants, we are moving from the pandemic to a regular influenza virus. Why isn’t Dr. Fauci and President Biden promoting the advancement of therapeutics?
Many of us are tired of emergencies, mandates, lock downs, and President Biden’s defamation of the unvaccinated. We are Americans and will survive the “winter of darkness.”
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
