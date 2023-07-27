What did they trade?

Editor: Last week two IRS whistleblowers, Shapley and Ziegler, testified that an investigation began as an international porn case with payments to Hunter Biden. From 2014 until 2019, they continued to investigate Hunter Biden’s taxes where they found illegal tax deductions and undisclosed income. The taxes which should have been paid amounted to $1.5 million during those years.

