Editor: Last week two IRS whistleblowers, Shapley and Ziegler, testified that an investigation began as an international porn case with payments to Hunter Biden. From 2014 until 2019, they continued to investigate Hunter Biden’s taxes where they found illegal tax deductions and undisclosed income. The taxes which should have been paid amounted to $1.5 million during those years.
These whistleblowers detailed how the Department of Justice prevented them moving forward in the prosecution several times. Independent voters may not have even heard of the Hunter Biden electronic message shaking down Chinese partners, stating his dad (vice president at the time) was sitting next to him waiting. This resulted in two payments of $5 million each time.
Now with the statute of limitations, charges have dropped from the $1.5 million to a much lesser amount.
Hunter Biden will be given a sweetheart deal. And on July 31, Hunter’s associate will be called to the US House to make a statement that should confirm (now) President Biden has been actively participating in these foreign business dealings for many years. So voters should ask … what did the Chinese and Ukrainians receive for paying the Bidens all that money?
