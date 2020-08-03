Editor: While watching TV I’ve seen many political commercials. The advertising firm for Mark Kelly has developed positive and uplifting messages. Policies addressed are Covid-19, healthcare, economy, and education for future jobs. I happen to believe both political parties want a better outcome for Americans but disagree on how to accomplish it in these areas.
However, because of Kelly’s personal family experience, I believe he will work to limit our Second Amendment in an aggressive manner. Following other Democrat positions, I would expect him to fall in line regarding policies on abortions, tax increases, regulations, and activist judges. Senator Sinema is a Democrat, and I hope Senator McSally can retain her US Senate seat to keep a balance for Arizona citizens.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
