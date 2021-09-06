Editor: Where is the outrage for leaving Americans behind enemy Lines? Where is the outrage for leaving even more Afghans who helped our troops? Where is the outrage for President Biden checking his watch as caskets of fallen heroes are brought off the plane?
Or have you already turned to the next news cycle as the White House planned. Perhaps you have called our elected officials. If not, call Sens. Kelly and Sinema to question why the Afghan withdrawal was such a debacle. Let’s pray that we are not attacked again, like Sept. 11, 2001, as it is more likely with Afghanistan now held by terrorists. Let us always remember! Land of the Free, Because of the Brave!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Whine on! Over 1220,000 people - Afghans and our military - were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan in the largest airlift ever handled by the United States and our allies.
“Land of the Free, Because of the Brave!” Thank you for recognizing my service to our nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.