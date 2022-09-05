Editor: No doubt there will be many letters in response to President Biden’s message to the Nation on September 1. I was truly appalled by many of his remarks about the MEGA Republicans. In that speech, he shouted that MEGA Republicans were a threat to US democracy! He’s before claimed that MEGA Republicans are semi-fascists. Mr. Biden is the President of the United States and all our citizens regardless of political party. Just remember Mr. Biden ran on a platform of moderation and unity. Do you recall his inaugural address?
I am an Ultra MAGA Republican, but I am not going to stoop so low as to create divisive remarks to alienate the Democrats. I hope to tell both Independents and Democrats that MAGA is an acronym for Make America Great Again. This movement started in 2016 when people were fed up with the DC elites. We want policies that work for all Americans and not just a few. Many weren’t always happy with President Trump’s rhetoric, but his policies made America great and lifted all citizens. Despite what President Biden claimed in his speech, we Republicans live by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We honor and respect the First Amendment which guarantees our freedom of speech, press, and religion. We were the ones who defended the Police during the BLM summer riots, when others cried for defunding the police. We are the party who questioned the Covid restrictions and its efficacy, which now shows significant side effects. Biden closing small business and schools have caused long-term damage to both. We are strong for capitalism which Is open for all races to succeed, and refuse to allow a foothold for communism. We demand a closed border to stop illegal aliens, which brings us unvetted individuals, sex trafficking, and deadly drugs. We MEGA Republicans would prefer 87,000 border agents than 87,000 IRS agents. Just wait until the illegal immigration costs of medical, housing, food, and schools impact our economy. How do you feel about our economy now?
