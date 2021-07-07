Editor: Socialism will not work, as the government will continue to grow and take more and more of our money and distribute it to others.
Perhaps The News-Herald should re-run Tim Wiederaenders’ article entitled “Social experiment shows we all flunk.” (Editor’s note: read the column at https://tinyurl.com/timsocialism) It’s very simple, and most Leftists should be able to understand the concept. This is a short portion:
You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.
What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.
When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end.
Before our country goes down this road, I would like the Left to tell me what percentage (90%?) is a “fair share.”
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbdown][thumbdown][spam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.