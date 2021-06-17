Editor: The climate crisis is worsening. I am a 19-year-old student living in Arizona and rising temperatures directly impact me and my family. Moreover, rising utility costs put a strain on Arizona families to keep up with electric bills. This issue is one that has been plaguing the community for years, but it goes largely unheard by our politicians because they prioritize other issues presented by lobbyists and corporate interests that will secure more money for the politicians come the election cycle. As an Arizonan, I demand that my senator, Kyrsten Sinema, recognize how many issues are not put at the forefront of the political realm due to the influence dark money has on our election cycle. That’s why I am hoping my senator will support the For The People Act, which would ensure clean elections in American democracy. Arizonans deserve to live comfortably without the ever-growing threat of climate change. Senator Sinema, all eyes are on you.
Sahara Sajjadi
Scottsdale
(2) comments
Sahara, That comment comes from an ignorant fool who attacks and insults most everyone.
Outstanding comment, Sahara. I will now apologize in advance for the ignorant fools who will now attack and insult you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.