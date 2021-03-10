Editor: Good morning United States citizens and to all other living or visiting in our great country.
The nation elected a new president, vice president and both the House of Representatives and the Senate is under one party. Checks and Balances no longer pertains to how our country will be run. We must continue to be diligent as citizens to keep out country free by writing, calling and voting for the person who will stand up for all American Citizens.
The attack on the capital was disgusting and unlawful. The burning destruction of private and federal buildings in 2020 was also disgusting and unlawful. We must not turn our backs on what went on. Don’t blame one group of people for these acts of unlawfulness but treat them the same no matter who they are or what they represent. We must not let some people go free from these acts and punish others because it fits certain people’s narrative. Breaking the law is breaking the law.
Condemning these attacks was not politically correct by some in the media and people in congress. Some of these individuals encouraged the rioting, looting and deaths that took place.
As our country voted for a new president, it does not mean we need to be violent, because you didn’t agree with the previous administration, or you do not agree with the new administration.
I am appalled that anyone who is a conservative is under attack by other United States citizens. Families and jobs of conservatives are threatened and some of these individuals are suggesting boycotting conservatives. Some of these so called American citizens are in congress, media, social media, acting, big companies, businesses and education. This is a dictatorship, not democracy. Our rights and freedoms as American citizens are being taken away. I don’t have the answer how to keep our rights and freedoms, but I do know that we must work together to keep this great country a Republic not a dictatorship.
Power, hate and violence are not the answer in keeping out rights and freedoms.
Sally Hicks
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.