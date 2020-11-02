Editor: We the citizens (people) of the United States of America are The United States of America.
We are not a Trump America or a Biden America
As a United States citizen I am very concerned with the way our country is deteriorating because of hate. All citizens of the United States, no matter your race, color, or religion or party affiliation (Green Party, Libertarian Party, Republican Party) we all must stop the hate. Let’s all work together, agree to disagree, respect each other’s opinions and come to a compromise that works for all. Right now we are making the election about a person.
Look at the policies each candidate is putting forward to keep the United States of America Free, make your own decision.
Please vote for policies that will keep our freedom. Condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. That being said, we as Americans must have a nine member Supreme Court justice system to keep an unbiased and constitutional court for all Americans, an individual who follows the constitution. Laws are to be made by Congress not the Supreme Court. Yes, the President has the responsibility and right to nominate the Justice to the Supreme Court. We need a full nine sitting justices on the Supreme Court to insure all decisions made are for the well-being for we the citizens of the United States of America.
We are a Republic. We have the right to vote for the candidates of our choice.
Sally Hicks
Lake Havasu City
