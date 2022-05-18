Editor: Regarding the article about Alzheimer’s disease on Friday: I think some of the new cases of Alzheimers could be reactions to new medications instead. I recently a had a couple days of confusion that was diagnosed as Alzheimer’s and a friend suggested it might be due to my new meds and so I stopped them and now I am better. This could account for the unexplained rise of Alzheimer’s patients in Arizona.
Sally Marshall
Lake Havasu City
