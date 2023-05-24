Editor: This letter is in response to an article by Byron York about whether Biden is fit to serve.
This question interested me because I am the same age as Biden, born a day before his birthday. I like Biden.
I voted for him. But I wonder about it. I retired a little more than 20 years ago and moved here from California. I was a second grade school teacher.
Oh, I could still teach. I still have a brain, I still understand kids but do I have the physical stamina I once had, or quite the mental acuity? Probably not.
The president needs to be in tip-top shape.
Even so, I think he would do better than most of his younger opponents. All in all, I think he should retire if the Democrats can find a really outstanding opponent who can do the job.
Sally Marshall
Lake Havasu City
