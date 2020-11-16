Editor: There was an old Democrat who lived in a shoe. She had so many school children she didn’t know what to do . She retired to Havasu and was happy indeed — until a letter to the editor she happened to read.
Regarding “MAGA Goose:” Why can’t we all just get along?
Obviously, all old Democrat women are not the same, nor all old Republicans so spiteful. We are all Americans!
Sally Marshall
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Sorry, but comments seen here from Republicans prove you wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.