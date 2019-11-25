Editor: Reading about the censure of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was really disappointing. Sen. Sinema was voted in as a voice for the Democratic party in Washington but I guess she wasn’t told that her election required her to vote Democratic only, on all issues.
Sen. Sinema is a free thinker and has the right to vote for the good of Americans, not just her Democratic beliefs, which is what she did. The fact that these people are trying to sway her away from her free thinking by this censure is disturbing. How can they say one thing and then say she “has to vote like a Democrat”? Where are the American people on this? I hope she continues to vote for the people and not cave to this form of bullying, which is what it is.
This is why nothing is getting done in Washington. It’s not Republicans versus Democrats or Independents, it’s Republicans, Democrats or Independents versus the American people.
There will be those who will disagree with me and that’s OK. Vote as you like, but beware of the censures.
Sally Morisset
Golden Valley
