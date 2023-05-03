It is essential that a more nuanced understanding of Mexico emerges in the U.S.
This understanding should include an acknowledgment of the entrenched power of criminal drug cartels that are responsible for many of the more than 360,000 homicides — including of politicians, students, journalists and police officers — seen since 2006, when the government launched its most sustained crackdown. Cartel-related corruption and violence are major problems in Mexico. But this observation must be paired with two others.
The first is familiar: If Americans didn’t have such huge appetites for opioids, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other illicit narcotics, the cartels would be a fraction of their current size.
The second is less appreciated: With the presidential election of Vicente Fox in 2000 — after 71 years of single-party rule by the Institutional Revolutionary Party — Mexico accomplished “the rare feat of ending an authoritarian regime by voting it out of office,” in the words of Mexico scholar Joseph L. Klesner. The achievement may be threatened by the February passage of “election reforms” at the behest of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, that would cut the budget of and lead to job losses and office closures at the National Electoral Institute, which has helped move Mexico to multi-party democracy. Critics say the changes undermine democratic norms only a generation after the end of Mexico’s single-party government. Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico’s economy,. A second six-year term for AMLO, elected in 2018, would be unconstitutional under Mexican law, and U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection isn’t assured. But the two must keep improving their relationship even if it may end next year. The nations’ partnership starts with theirs.
— San Diego Union-Tribune
