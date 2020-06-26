The coronavirus pandemic is exposing the lie that professional sports leagues put the health and safety of their players before the teams’ bottom line. It’s the height of irresponsibility for MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL, NFL, MLS and NWSL teams to resume play while covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. And that goes double for California colleges and high school programs that are moving forward with plans to play games this fall.
The competition endangers the players; accelerates the general spread of the virus; risks the players’ exposing their parents, grandparents and other highly vulnerable friends and family members to the deadly virus; and sends the entirely wrong message to fans around the world that sports competition can be safely resumed. It can’t. Not yet.
League officials shouldn’t put the players in a position where they must choose between their health and their financial interests. The responsible course of action is to shut down all games until scientists have developed a vaccine or the threat of infection is greatly reduced.
— San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News
