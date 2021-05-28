If you want an idea of just how dysfunctional Congress is today, take a look at its record on wildfire prevention.
It’s inconceivable that Congress has largely failed to act on one of the West’s most pressing issues. California’s senators and representatives must not let another year pass without making a serious investment in wildfire prevention.
In 2020, nearly 26,000 wildfires burned 9.5 million acres in the Western states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. And 75% (7.1 million acres) of the acreage burned was on federal land. In 2018, the U.S. Forest Service reported that 99% of its forest lands were at a high risk of dangerous wildfires, but it was utilizing controlled burns to reduce the fire risk on only 1% of its lands.
The inaction stems from disagreement on the best course of action.
four key senators — Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — joined forces last week to introduce legislation that would increase the number of prescribed burns and give states more flexibility to regulate controlled burns in winter months.
The bill would give a total of $600 million to the Department of Agriculture and Department of Interior to reclassify federal firefighters as permanent workers, allowing them to work on prescribed fire projects. It also eliminates the overtime pay cap for federal firefighters that has made it difficult for federal agencies to hire a technically skilled, year-around workforce with the expertise to help prevent and extinguish wildfires.
— San Jose Mercury News
(1) comment
Notice what parties senators introduced the legislation. Notice what party is conspicuously absent. But then again Turtle Boy said NO REPUBLICAN WOULD VOTE in support of any Biden or Democrat bills, so once again, Republicans prove their disdain for our nation and the American people.
