Editor: The things I have discovered during this time:
Thirteen-hundred piece puzzles are more fun.
After finally having time to watch Martha Stewart’s video on “Folding Fitted Sheets,” I still don’t like doing that job.
Take two doggie waste bags with you while on a walk or you will be sorry.
If you wear your pajamas all day and night for one week, you have less laundry to do.
Forget about toilet paper, I am thrilled to have an extra jar of peanut butter.
While it is fun seeing my peers at 6 a.m. at Walmart, I really miss seeing my friends and giving them a big hug.
My clothes closet is now very neat and tidy but I discovered that I have enough clothes for at least four women. Keep happy!
Sandra Beem
Prescott Valley
