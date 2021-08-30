Editor: It would appear that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken needs help from his sidekicks, Winken and Nod. Afghanistan has fallen. It was not a strategic pull out; it was a “bug out” of immense proportion. We now have another Democratic secretary of state who does not know what he is doing and blindly follows the orders of a president, Joe Biden, who knows even less. I hope and pray the ambassador and the people in our embassy are rescued in time. Our last Democratic secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, knew exactly what she was doing. She knew she was leaving our ambassador and the people at the Benghazi embassy to die all because she was too slow to send help when the ambassador pleaded for help. She, too, was blindly following the orders of President Obama. May God and the Afghan people forgive America.
Sandra Samoska
Kingman
