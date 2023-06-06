Editor: It is just the start of the hot weather and so far I’ve heard of two dogs left in cars in my town. I think the people who leave an animal in a car in this weather should be put in a car to see how it feels. People, wake up. It gets very hot in cars even with the windows open.
Please, if you are going shopping and don’t want to bring your animal in the store, just leave it at home. Think of the poor dog stuck in a hot car for who knows how long. If you see a dog in a car, please don’t just walk away, call law enforcement.
