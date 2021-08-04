Editor: Marjorie “ Slim” Woodruffs’ article pertaining to “hands off the rocks” is one of the most difficult article to understand.
What is wrong with you? With all the horrible things this country is going through, you choose to request that people leave the rocks alone?
Are there not a few bigger, more thought provoking problems to focus on? Is it just me, or are you so removed from reality in the bottom of the grand canyon that you are not aware of the horrible year and a half this country has gone through? Do you not feel it is important to try to bring a little kindness into the community by simply dropping a rock with inspiration.
Do we have a rock shortage? I see no signs anywhere from God saying “hands off my rocks”.
I suppose I will burst your bubble when I tell you that the landscape companies allow you to fill buckets of rocks for supplies.
Some of them even give them to painters, to ensure we continue to spread joy through our community.
These rocks bring joy to all types of people, children, adults, and to the painters that paint them. Imagine being found by someone
that has lost all hope, lost their job, has no way of paying their rent this month, or a child that has had to be kept from their friends due to the pandemic, for a woman that has lost her love to feel love being sent.
How can stacking rocks, in the Zen fashion be hurting the rocks? Is it a crime to look at a Zen structure and just for a moment, feel peace, harmony and joy? What is wrong with spreading this joy throughout the country, not to mention, Worldwide.
Until you have actually found a rock, that was ‘exactly’ what you needed to see on the day you found it, you will never be able to understand. I say, “rock on”.
Sandy Safemaster
Lake Havasu City
