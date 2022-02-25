Editor: Empowering education means having access to the education that best fits the needs of the child. The Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program allows customized education, but it needs formal parent input and data security.
The Arizona Department of Education, led by elected superintendent of instruction Kathy Hoffman, has refused to engage in dialogue with parents about their concerns regarding the administration of the ESA program.
Administration of the ESA program has lacked clear and meaningful communication and interactions, data security and privacy protections, a coherent philosophy and consistency in approving ESA expenditures, equitable access to allowed expenses for all account holders, equitable accessibility to program information and meetings including Spanish language materials and closed captioning services, and responsiveness to repeated problems with the third-party vendor.
We are parents who hold accounts with the ESA program. Like most account holders, our students qualify for ESA as special education students and they are complex learners. The ESA program empowers their access to a variety of educational options so they are best prepared for a successful future.
Parent input is paramount to ESA program success. We seek fundamental change to improve the ESA program to welcome and value parent feedback so there are meaningful improvements to the program.
Sarah Blank, Kathy Boltz,
and Tamara Kumpfmiller
Mayer, Arizona
[206 words]
