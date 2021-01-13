Editor: One of the most important lessons I remember as a young person was a quote on one of my teachers wall. It was a simple, yet important message “Learn to listen and listen to learn”.
We need that more than ever during these very troubling days. The political divide needs to be narrowed by more listening and learning. Everyone should have a voice, not just the loudest or angriest. There is enough finger pointing on all sides and we all need to get over ourselves and work together for a better America, for all it’s citizens. I have one final thought that really resonates to our current state, you can’t love America and hate democracy. Anyone listening?
Scott Dewitz
Lake Havasu City
