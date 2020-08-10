Editor: In response to Steve Petrangelo’s “Mask nazis” letter, I would say he’s the one whimpering and complaining about having to “wear” a mask. Do you think it’s government overreach that requires you to wear a seat belt, or give a pedestrian in a crosswalk the right of way.
People who claim that wearing a mask is all about themselves and their rights, I believe have it wrong. I believe it is a selfish act not to wear a mask. If a little inconvenience of wearing a mask can contribute to our frontline health care workers not being overwhelmed with new cases, I think it’s the least a good citizen can do.
Mr. Petrangelo stated in his letter that”some of those hospitalized will die (very few). I don’t think the families that lost a loved one to Covid-19 or the close to 160,000 dead would agree to that being “a few”.
Mr. Petrangelo also goes on to say that “we didn’t go to extremes for prior flus and bugs. The truth is the1918 influenza pandemic also became a very political and cultural war over wearing a mask. If health officials and scientists say that wearing a mask can help slow the spread of Covid-19, why not be part of the solution. If government overreach means that an estimated 255,000 lives have been saved by people wearing a seat belt, I don’t feel my rights threatened.
Scott Dewitz
Lake Havasu City
