Editor: On Saturday my wife was excited to be in the London Bridge dedication parade.
She was part of a small group of Democrats, marching in the parade supporting President Joe Biden. Her excitement turned to disappointment about halfway through the parade.
The normal waving and clapping you usually see in a parade, turned to chants of “Let’s go Brandon” the new derogatory term for President Biden. Look it up, because it can’t be printed in this paper.
My wife was exercising her First Amendment right, just like the many yelling “Let’s go Brandon”.
The big difference was my wife was proudly marching and waving, while many were yelling classless and tasteless slurs. How ignorant and pathetic.
Scott Dewitz
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.