Editor: In response to Dick Elewaut’s letter “Thoughts from a protest participant”, I would first like to thank him for his service on the battlefield and his police service on city streets. I would also like to thank Lake Havasu City’s police force for the excellent job they do throughout our community. I have no doubt that our local police would be able to handle any issues during the peaceful protest last Saturday.
To the individuals who thought they were there to help keep the peace, I have a better use for your time. If you want to really keep law and order, why don’t you all go to the Bridgewater Channel on any weekend and hold a “no wake” sign. You could easily call out to the violators and simply point to your weapon. If you get tired of that, go to the Island’s multi use path and hold a sign saying “you’re going the wrong way”. Again, point to your weapon and I’m sure they would comply. If this sounds crazy to you, it is. Just like armed citizens think they are needed in downtown Lake Havasu City to keep a watchful eye over a peaceful protest. I spent many years in Alaska putting wild game on my family’s table, so I know a thing or two about a firearm. I also believe in exercising my constitutional rights. I also believe in exercising my brain, with rational thought. Maybe we all need more exercise in this town.
Scott Dewitz
Lake Havasu City
