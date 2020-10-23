I am responding to Lillian Garton’s “Democrat’s Changed” letter to the editor. First, the definition of an editorial letter is “relating to the commissioning or preparing of material for publication”. That to me means, someone would have to read the letter before it is published.
Apparently, that didn’t happen with Lillian Garton’s letter to the editor. Why would anyone want to print such a hate-filled letter is beyond me. Her letter didn’t deserve the ink that was wasted on it and barely deserves to be at the bottom of a bird cage.
Scott Dewitz
Lake Havasu City
