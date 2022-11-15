Editor: Congratulations to the secretary of state, who runs the elections, if the Associated Press is correct, She will be the next Governor of Arizona.
After an election where she led by 15 points on election night, when they released the early mail in vote, then the following day’s Ms. Lake closed to within 0.1% after partially counting the walk in and drop off ballot vote.
Then predictably, perhaps, the ballot tabulating machines went down and the hand counting/manipulation began.
Was there fraud? Who knows and more importantly no one will ask for fear of being called an election denier, and really wasn’t that the point of all the name calling the last two years?
But, to my mind, it simply does not seem trustworthy. Why, for instance did Ms. Hobbs not recuse herself as one would expect, and why did the count take a week, when Florida (a state with a population three times larger than Arizona’s) had its results within hours.
A democracy in which questions cannot be asked, and where elections cannot be trusted is not a democracy at all.
