Editor: Our governor is at it again. Having recently decided that the will of the people as expressed by our elected representatives was not going to be allowed, she vetoed a bill which would have provide separate but equal accommodations for transgender students. No she has decided that our daughters must shower and share bathroom facilities with biological males.
This dictatorial approach to governance is yet again on display with her executive order which prevents any attorney working for the state from enforcing the law against late term or partial birth abortion, again I must assume because she knows better than the people or our elected representatives. All those who thought and predicted that Ms. Hobbs would be an economic wreaking ball for the State were correct, they maybe did not also anticipate, she would be a moral one as well.
(3) comments
Those elected officials seem to think they know better than the medical community, so yes Hobbs is keeping them in check.
Yup, when it comes to infanticide, Governor Gridlock knows best! According to the “Phoenix New Times” she ended up vetoing 142 bills by the close of the legislative session. Heck, she beat former Governor Janet N. by a mile and must be bucking for a cabinet job in dim-Joe’s ship of fools? [thumbdown][censored][huh][sad] Deaton
Fred Hobbs couldn't find her way out of a wet paper bag just like Biden they are both brain dead and being part of the demorat party they hate this country.
