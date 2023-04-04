Editor: I find it amusing that having one media participant, Fox, that does not lie in lockstep with the other mainstream media sources, has destroyed the peace and serenity of so many liberals. Guess the years and years of Democrats and their willing propagandists screaming lies in unison about “Russian collusion” and Ukrainian phone calls got them used to the Joseph Goebbels school of journalism.
Shamefully enough this same lying media is still at it. Dutifully ignoring the crimes of Hunter and Joe, ignoring the destruction of the economy, and ignoring the foreign policy which will inevitably result in a U.S. subservient to a Russia-China alliance, and the Yuan as the world’s reserve currency.
