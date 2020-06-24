Editor: Once you allow these rampaging leftist mobs, these evil out of control thugs to destroy your nations culture, your history, your nations monuments, when you allow them to rampage through the streets of our cities burning, looting, and attacking police. When you have acquiesced to their demands to “defund the police”.
What exactly will you be able to do when they decide to come into your home and murder you? That answer is nothing. Because by that time they will have completed their revolution, they will be in control.
Pray for this country
Scott Gay
Lake Havasu City
