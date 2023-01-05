Editor: As we enter the new year I am hopeful yet worried about current policies. The Stock Market has lost $8 trillion in value in the last two years, the greatest loss of wealth since the great depression, gas prices have stabilized but at about double what they were pre-election.
Many Americans are hungry because the 18 pack of eggs which was $1.29 two years ago is now nearly $10, and many Americans are in danger of freezing this winter, due to unreliable green energy grids, or because they just can’t afford heating oil. Inflation must be reined in.
A record numbers of illegal aliens continue to invade the US, over 400,000 in one month late last year, and every taxpayer funded benefit, including free phones, are provided them. This administration’s response was to sue Arizona for putting up shipping container barriers. Plus we are scolded on nearly a daily basis, that we are hateful and intolerant if we believe the Word of God, that all life is sacred, or that man and women are the two genders he created, and that children not old enough to smoke shouldn’t be “transitioned” into something else.
Once nearly everyone agreed we were a nation founded on Christian values. Now many hunger to tear down national monuments and buildings because many have scripture verses or the Ten Commandments carved into them or because they were built by evil founding fathers. We had better pray that our gracious and forgiving God will save this Republic; it seems the policies of our elected officials are not going to.
