Editor: As we enter the new year I am hopeful yet worried about current policies. The Stock Market has lost $8 trillion in value in the last two years, the greatest loss of wealth since the great depression, gas prices have stabilized but at about double what they were pre-election.

Many Americans are hungry because the 18 pack of eggs which was $1.29 two years ago is now nearly $10, and many Americans are in danger of freezing this winter, due to unreliable green energy grids, or because they just can’t afford heating oil. Inflation must be reined in.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.