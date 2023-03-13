Editor: So Tucker Carlson releasing the video that the Jan 6th Committee has been hiding for two years has the liberal establishment and Leftist Democrats in a fury. It seems truth hurts as only a Democrat leftist or a moron politician would consider folks trespassing carrying only American flags and cell phones an armed insurrection.
But that narrative must be protected so any Trump supporter can be demonized and discredited.
As for the number of guilty pleas, if you were threatened with 20 years by the weight of the Federal Government, and allowed no defense as the Committee refused to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence, which by the way is completely unconstitutional, you would likely plead out too.
So once again truth must take a back seat to political expediency. And the lies of the left drive the media narrative. Same story different day.
