Editor: Since DJ Trump has announced his probable run for another term, I have noticed a decided increase in the Bad Orange Man (BOM) narrative.
So as the hysteria builds yet again. I thought it might be helpful to evaluate these recent days in light of some objective truth.
BOM did not arm the Taliban with 800 billion dollars in advanced weapons systems and helicopters in a bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Biden did that BOM did not destroy the education of two generations of Children by locking them out of School for two years to patronize the Teachers Unions.
Biden and the Democrats did that. BOM did not intentionally give us a fossil fuel shortage, did not destroy the supply chain with Covid vaccination mandates, and he did not drive the economy into recession with Trillions in profligate spending. Biden and the Democrats did that.
BOM did not corrupt the electoral process and use Covid as an excuse to mail millions and millions of ballots to the moved, unregistered, invalid and dead, and then authorize ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting operations to completely corrupt the electoral process. Biden and the Democrats did that.
BOM did not intentionally open the border and escort five and a half million illegal aliens into the country, along with thousands of pounds of Fentanyl. Biden and the Democrats did that.
BOM did not hire 87,000 new armed IRS Agents. Biden and the Democrats did that.
BOM did not make the unregulated murder of the unborn by abortion, and the sexual mutilation of children, with or without their parents’ consent, a national governmental priority. Biden and the Democrats did that
We in this Country have been richly blessed by God,and have a lot to be thankful for. These last two years cannot be counted among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.