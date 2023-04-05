Editor: Our newly elected, or maybe not, governor has had a busy few weeks. First Ms. Hobbs vetoed a bill that would remove taxes on groceries. I don’t understand that. In Biden’s economy where prices will likely double again this year, couldn’t everyone use a break on their grocery prices? But I guess lowering or removing taxes is not what Democrats do. Then she vetoed a bill that would have limited camping in public places and parks. That too makes no sense, as enabling homelessness as a lifestyle is hardly compassionate. Just look at LA. But I guess continuing failed policies is what Democrats do. Then she vetoed a bill which would have encouraged people to start home businesses. Again, puzzling to not want more businesses, but I guess decreasing government regulation is again not what Democrats do.
Then of course, her press secretary tweeted her approval of and support for the murder of Christian children. Oh, I know she was fired, but the fact that this disgusting attitude was present in the Governor’s office is indicative of the people she surrounds herself with, and that is disturbing.
